Popular Doncaster riverside pub hit by flooding re-opens with new menu

The Boat Inn in Doncaster at Sprotbrough was overwhelmed with floodwaters from the River Don last autumn and has undergone an extensive refurbishment.

With work now completed on the bar and restaurant, the popular Doncaster pub has been transformed with changes to both the building’s interior and exterior.

The new look pays homage to the traditional roots and picturesque location of the Boat Inn, whilst also breathing new life into the pub giving it a fresh, contemporary feel.

The Boat Inn is back in business.

Among the notable changes to the site are elegantly styled interiors with refreshed decor and furnishings making it perfect for getting together with friends and family.

Along with a new appearance, the Boat Inn is also offering a revamped menu which boasts a selection of popular dishes including oven-baked chicken forestiere, seared fillets of seabass served with king prawns, and a range of signature skewers straight from the chargrill.

And, for those guests craving country pub classics, you can look forward to sensational fillet and rib-eye steaks, traditional fish and chips, and the pub’s hearty home-baked pie of the day.

The Boat Inn also offers brunch on weekends.

The new look interior of the Boat Inn.

Historically, the Boat Inn dates back as far as 1652 when Sir Walter Scott was said to have written a tract of the novel Ivanhoe.

To this day, the Boat Inn proudly serves as a central hub for the local community and continues to welcome furry friends, making it the perfect pit-stop for dog owners, before, during, or after a leisurely country walk.

Commenting on the pub’s new look, General Manager, Felicity Bell, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to welcome both our regulars and first-time guests to experience the Boat Inn’s new, refreshed look.

“Whether you're seeking a picturesque setting to enjoy high-quality dining or a cosy spot by the fire to enjoy a drink, our pub has it all."

