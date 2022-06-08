Popular Doncaster restaurants join forces to offer round the clock menu

Bosses at The Tattooed Goose in Hall Gate have revealed they are partnering up with The Bank on the corner of High Street and Scot Lane for the new venture which will kick off in a few weeks time with a Sunday dinner event.

A spokesman for the Tattooed Goose, which is currently based inside The Hallcross pub announced the move on Facebook, posting: “We’ve had that many people messaging upset we may a swell spill the beans!

“We’ve partnered up with the owners of The Bank which will become the home of Tattooed Goose.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Tattooed Goose is moving into The Bank.

“We are launching with Sunday lunch in a couple of weeks and will be offering breakfast and lunch six days a week.

“The incredible Rasio at The Bank will still be serving their amazing food from 5pm.”

Both restaurants have welcomed celebrities in recent months.

Customers had been taking on the £30 mammoth breakfast for more than three years – and no-one had managed to clear the gargantuan plate, stacked high with sausages, hash browns, bacon, eggs, beans, tomatoes, mushrooms, black pudding, fried bread and toast.

But the YouTuber, whose real name is Adam Moran, became the first person to polish off the brekkie inside 30 minutes – meeting the deadline with just seconds to spare.

The dish includes ‘six of everything’ – and has defeated scores of confident diners over the past few years.

And in January, Chuckle Brothers star Paul Chuckle stunned fans when he dropped into The Bank, formerly the Yorkshire Bank.

The 74-year-old was pictured partying on a night out and sharing a photo taken outside the restaurant he told his Twitter followers: “Great night and meal #TheBankDoncaster.”

The restaurant opened its doors in the former Yorkshire Bank building on the corner of High Street and Scot Lane and which has been a number of stores since its closure as a bank.