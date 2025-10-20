Popular Doncaster restaurant opens its second branch

A popular Doncaster city centre Turkish restaurant opened its second branch.

Lalezar, which is based in East Laith Gate, has unveiled its new branch in Scunthorpe town centre.

Community Facebook page North Lincolnshire Matters said: "Located in the heart of the town centre, the eatery promises to bring authentic Turkish cuisine to Doncaster Road.

The former Boston Brothers bar was transformed to create the new restaurant.

Lalezar has opened a second branch in Scunthorpe.

The new restaurant is designed to accommodate 80 guests and a state-of-the-art kitchen and an open-grill concept will offer diners an immersive experience, allowing them to witness the live preparation and grilling of their dishes in a lively atmosphere.

"The ground floor will seat 28 patrons, with additional dining space for 52 guests and essential facilities located on the first floor, promising a unique split-level dining environment.

Beyond its culinary offerings, the establishment is also projected to create approximately 16 new job opportunities at the Scunthorpe branch.