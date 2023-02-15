Popular BBQ and meze venue Lalezar in East Laith Gate has opened the new unit alongside existing premises.

The outlet had opened previously, but owners say the venture ‘didn’t work out’ and the takeaway has been re-opened with a new menu.

A spokesman said: “After months of trying to establish and create something which I felt needed to be perfect, I am very excited to announce that we have finally completed a brand-new menu and design for our takeaway which is situated a few doors down of the main restaurant.

Lalezar has opened a new burger bar in Doncaster.

"We did try opening before however, it didn’t work out.

"But now we are ready and our doors are open. We have a range of pizzas and burgers which I believe are up to the standards that our lovely customers would expect from a Lalezar.”

