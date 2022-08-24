Popular Doncaster restaurant could return as hotel and spa development mooted

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Stables at High Melton was forced to close four years ago after Doncaster College, which used the site as an out of town campus, closed it doors.

The venue was popular with diners from miles around and developers have drawn up a number of proposals for the historic building as the property returns to the market.

Property development firm Brown and Co has put forward a number of proposals for the building, including a restaurant, hotel, offices and a spa.

Newsholme Developments bought the old 90 acre training college site at High Melton from Doncaster Council last year including the listed old hall, The Stables building and others.

A spokesman for Brown and Co said: “This character building provides ground and first floor accommodation with an attractive open central courtyard area.

"The building is constructed of dressed sandstone with a slate roof. Historically, the building was the stables for the adjacent listed Melton Hall.

“The building was previously run by Doncaster College as a restaurant with bar and conference/meeting rooms on the first floor.

"The vision is to see the building used for a similar use or alternatives such as a wedding venue, spa and hotel etc.

"An area of designated car parking will be provided for use with the building.

“The building is stripped out internally ready for any occupier to undertake their own bespoke fitout.”

The rest of Melton Park is to be redeveloped for housing, sports academy facilities, leisure and other employment uses.

Announcing the closure in January 2018, a spokesman said: "We would like to take this opportunity to thank every one of you for your continued support over the years, as a team we have truly enjoyed working here and we have made so many joyous memories both with each other and with you, our customers.

"A real big thank you once again, and we do hope you have enjoyed your experience at The Stables as much as we have."

The college closed its old university centre in 2017, moving degree courses to its main hub in the town centre.