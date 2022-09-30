Popular Doncaster pub re-opens following massive £200,000 refurbishment

The Alma Inn in Conisbrough has welcomed drinkers through its doors again following the £206,000 refurbishment.

The countryside-style pub has received a full makeover throughout, with a bright new look and more open feel to welcome guests, bosses have said.

The venue's new look has seen new wallpaper added, all internal walls repainted and its external walls given a new colour scheme to freshen up the appearance of the Conisbrough pub.

The Alma has been given a massive makeover.

Within the venue, newly carpeted areas have been added and furniture refurbished to give the venue a warmer and more homely feel, with the pub’s original beams adding character to the venue.

A spokesman said: “The Alma Inn also benefits from a wonderful, secluded courtyard garden area, which enjoys sunshine throughout the day making it the perfect spot to stop for a summer drink.

“Within the venue great viewing facilities are found throughout all areas of the pub, there’s no better place in town to catch all of the best sporting action live with your friends and family, as The Alma Inn enjoys the start of the new football season, with both BT Sport and Sky Sports being added for guests to view daily.“

The pub has seen six large TVs added, which gives the venue an “amazing” matchday feel.

The exterior of the Conisbrough pub has been given a spruce up.

Elsewhere in the pub a new pool table, illuminated darts board, and gaming machines have been added to introduce a little healthy competition between friends.

Open every day from 11am, the Alma makes for the perfect venue to pop in, take a break and enjoy a refreshing drink, bosses said.

It added: “The bar stocks quality beers, wines, and spirits with well-known local, national and international names. The drinks menu also features a good choice of interesting low and no-alcohol drinks too.”

The pub is run by licensees Taylor Anderson and Charlotte Colling who have been business partners for a while and have lots of hospitality experience under their belts.

The games area at the revamped Alma.

Taylor and Charlotte previously operated the Lord Nelson in Doncaster.

Having a varied history in pubs and hospitality the pair are described as a wonderful fit for the Alma, having grown up in pubs their whole lives.

Speaking on the reopening, Taylor said: “Myself and Charlotte are so pleased to have reopened the doors at the Alma Inn following our fantastic refurbishment, the pub is looking fantastic, and our guests so far have been full of compliments.

"Our rustic and traditional feel really fits in with the local community and we’d like to think people feel at home when they are with us. If you haven’t already, we’d love to see you down here and check out the changes we’ve made.”

Alma Inn is part of the award-winning Craft Union Pub Company, who were named the Best Community Operator at the 2022 Publican Awards.