Popular Doncaster Indian restaurant to re-open with new menu after takeover

By Darren Burke
Published 3rd Mar 2025, 10:18 BST

A popular Doncaster Indian restaurant will re-open its doors following a change of management, a new menu and an overhaul.

Taste of India, which is locaed in Church Street, Conisbrough, has been closed throughout the start of 2025 while work on the new look was carried out.

Revealing the re-opening on social media, a spokesperson for the restaurant said: “Exciting News – We’re back!

“We’re thrilled to announce the reopening of Taste of India Conisbrough.

Taste of India is re-opening after a makeover.

"With our kitchen work now complete, we’re ready to serve the Conisbrough community starting Monday 3 March 2025.

“We’ve made exciting changes to our menu and are now operating under new management, bringing you even more delicious flavours.

“We can’t wait to welcome you back and serve you the authentic Indian curry you know and love. See you soon!”

More details about the restaurant are available HERE with further details of the menu available at the website HERE

