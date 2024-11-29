Popular Doncaster garden centre opens new restaurant in tribute to firm's founders

Roses 1951 has opened its doors at Walkers Nurseries.

A popular Doncaster garden centre which attracts thousands of visitors each year has unveiled a new restaurant in tribute to the firm’s founders.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roses 1951 has been unveiled at Walkers Nurseries in Blaxton and promises customers “a brand new dining experience.”

The venue is named in honour of Lawrence and Vera Walker who established the nursery in Mosham Road more than 70 years ago, using a plot of land to grow roses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Walkers said: “We’re proud to introduce Roses 1951, a brand new dining experience, here at Walkers Nurseries.

“Our team have been working incredibly hard over the last few months, perfecting every detail.

“Thoughtfully named in honour of Lawrence and Vera Walker, who began growing roses here, over 70 years ago.”

The pair purchased a plot of land just outside Blaxton - land which had never before been ploughed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But with two years’ hard work they had enough crops to sell. As well as passing trade Lawrence would ride his motorbike with a sidecar full of produce to Doncaster Market to set up his stall - and so Walkers Nurseries was born and is now one of the city’s biggest and most popular garden centres.

The dining room is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 4pm, with barista coffee and pastries served from 10am-11am and platters and small plates served 12pm-2.30pm

The spokesperson added: “We look forward to welcoming you.”

Booking is advised. Please call 01302 770564 (Tue-Sat 10am-4pm), to make a reservation.

Online booking will be available through the firm’s website, from 28 November.