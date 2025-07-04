Popular Doncaster fish and chip shop closes for "sexy" makeover

A popular Doncaster fish and chip shop is closing its doors – to be given what bosses have described as a “sexy” makeover.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roman Fish Bar in Mexborough will be closed for up to one week from Saturday July 5 for work to take place.

A spokesperson said: "This is to allow Maria and Louka to make the biggest upgrade yet to something they’ve cherished for nearly 30 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve always pushed to give you the very best product, and now we’re stepping things up with brand new machinery to take it even further.

Bosses at the Roman Fish Bar in Mexborough have promised a "sexy" upgrade.

"This is all about solidifying our place as the number one chippy in Mexborough, Swinton and the surrounding areas.

“Expect cool new additions to the menu, some “sexy” upgrades to your old favourites and maybe some price-dropping special to celebrate and get you all back through the doors with a smile on your face.

“Thank you as always for your support – can’t wait to welcome you all back very soon.”