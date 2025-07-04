Popular Doncaster fish and chip shop closes for "sexy" makeover
Roman Fish Bar in Mexborough will be closed for up to one week from Saturday July 5 for work to take place.
A spokesperson said: "This is to allow Maria and Louka to make the biggest upgrade yet to something they’ve cherished for nearly 30 years.
“We’ve always pushed to give you the very best product, and now we’re stepping things up with brand new machinery to take it even further.
"This is all about solidifying our place as the number one chippy in Mexborough, Swinton and the surrounding areas.
“Expect cool new additions to the menu, some “sexy” upgrades to your old favourites and maybe some price-dropping special to celebrate and get you all back through the doors with a smile on your face.
“Thank you as always for your support – can’t wait to welcome you all back very soon.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.