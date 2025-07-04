Popular Doncaster fish and chip shop closes for "sexy" makeover

By Darren Burke
Published 4th Jul 2025, 12:29 BST
A popular Doncaster fish and chip shop is closing its doors – to be given what bosses have described as a “sexy” makeover.

Roman Fish Bar in Mexborough will be closed for up to one week from Saturday July 5 for work to take place.

A spokesperson said: "This is to allow Maria and Louka to make the biggest upgrade yet to something they’ve cherished for nearly 30 years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We’ve always pushed to give you the very best product, and now we’re stepping things up with brand new machinery to take it even further.

Bosses at the Roman Fish Bar in Mexborough have promised a "sexy" upgrade.placeholder image
Bosses at the Roman Fish Bar in Mexborough have promised a "sexy" upgrade.

"This is all about solidifying our place as the number one chippy in Mexborough, Swinton and the surrounding areas.

“Expect cool new additions to the menu, some “sexy” upgrades to your old favourites and maybe some price-dropping special to celebrate and get you all back through the doors with a smile on your face.

“Thank you as always for your support – can’t wait to welcome you all back very soon.”

Related topics:DoncasterMexboroughSwinton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice