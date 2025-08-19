Popular Doncaster fish and chip shop and restaurant re-opens after makeover

A popular Doncaster fish and chip shop and restaurant is re-opening for business after undergoing a makeover.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Improvements and repairs” have been carried out at Fish Bits in Carr House Road, Hyde Park over the last week.

A spokesperson said: “We are thrilled with how it’s looking!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as a takeway, the business also has an adjoining restaurant.

For full details and bookings, contact Fish Bits on o1302 760022, email [email protected] or visit the website HERE

You can also find details on Facebook HERE