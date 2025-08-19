Popular Doncaster fish and chip shop and restaurant re-opens after makeover
A popular Doncaster fish and chip shop and restaurant is re-opening for business after undergoing a makeover.
“Improvements and repairs” have been carried out at Fish Bits in Carr House Road, Hyde Park over the last week.
A spokesperson said: “We are thrilled with how it’s looking!”
As well as a takeway, the business also has an adjoining restaurant.
For full details and bookings, contact Fish Bits on o1302 760022, email [email protected] or visit the website HERE