Popular Doncaster fish and chip shop and restaurant re-opens after makeover

By Darren Burke
Published 19th Aug 2025, 08:28 BST
A popular Doncaster fish and chip shop and restaurant is re-opening for business after undergoing a makeover.

“Improvements and repairs” have been carried out at Fish Bits in Carr House Road, Hyde Park over the last week.

A spokesperson said: “We are thrilled with how it’s looking!”

As well as a takeway, the business also has an adjoining restaurant.

For full details and bookings, contact Fish Bits on o1302 760022, email [email protected] or visit the website HERE

