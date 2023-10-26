Popular Doncaster fish and chip restaurant unveils new look with 50% off everything deal

A popular Doncaster fish and chip restaurant is to launch its brand new look and menu with a deal offering all customers 50% off everything.

The half-price deal will be on offer at Harry's Fish Bar and Restaurant in Dunsville from November 6-12.

A spokesman said: “We are relaunching our restaurant with a brand new decor and we have new menus.

“Not only that, we’ve added more meals, and better deals.

“We’re celebrating this by giving you guys 50% off everything for one whole week.”

The offer applies to eat in meals at the restaurant only.

Bookings can be made on 01302 882902 and the restaurant is open 11.30am until 9pm daily.