Popular Doncaster fish and chip restaurant unveils new look with 50% off everything deal

A popular Doncaster fish and chip restaurant is to launch its brand new look and menu with a deal offering all customers 50% off everything.
By Darren Burke
Published 26th Oct 2023, 11:30 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 11:30 BST
The half-price deal will be on offer at Harry's Fish Bar and Restaurant in Dunsville from November 6-12.

A spokesman said: “We are relaunching our restaurant with a brand new decor and we have new menus.

“Not only that, we’ve added more meals, and better deals.

Harry's Fish Bar is offering 50% off everything for a whole week.
Harry's Fish Bar is offering 50% off everything for a whole week.
“We’re celebrating this by giving you guys 50% off everything for one whole week.”

The offer applies to eat in meals at the restaurant only.

Bookings can be made on 01302 882902 and the restaurant is open 11.30am until 9pm daily.

Situated at 18 High Street, Dunsville, you can find out more about the restaurant, check out menus and keep in touch with news and special offers at the Harry’s Fish Bar and Restaurant Facebook page, which you can find HERE

