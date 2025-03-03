Popular Doncaster firm gets go-ahead for new look store, bar, cafe and ice cream parlour

Bosses at a popular Doncaster farm shop have been given the go-ahead to transform the venue with a new look store, bar, cafe and ice cream parlour.

The Farm Shop in Barnby Dun has been given the green light for the scheme by City of Doncaster Council planning chiefs.

Sharing details on social media, a spokesperson said: “Celebrating – after a long wait and a tweak here and there, planning is granted.

“A tipi with seating for over 60, kitchen servery and ice cream parlour due to open on June 4.

The Farm Shop at Barnby Dun has been given the go-ahead for a transformation.The Farm Shop at Barnby Dun has been given the go-ahead for a transformation.
"Best get our finger out - that’s 14 weeks to build and open what we have all been waiting for. Watch this space.”

Earlier this year, new fridges were introduced in the first phase of work and a spokesperson said: "You will see a huge change in the appearance and product choice with in the shop.

The new area includes a tented “tipi” cafe extension and kitchen servery, as well as an ice cream parlour with a bar.

The spokesperson added: “It will be an inside and outside space that can be opened up or closed and heated.

“This will allow us to theme a space for the seasons and host steak nights and such with our amazing local produce.

"It will create more jobs and support local businesses by having our outlet to bring the products and produce to an already established customer base.”

The Farm Shop is situated in High Street, Barnby Dun. For more details, click HERE

