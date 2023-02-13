Popular Doncaster city centre pub to close, bosses announce 'with heavy heart'

The Magdalen Sports Cafe Bar, which is in the Market Place, has been put up for sale, with bosses saying the focus will now switch to two other venues run by the same team.

Announcing the decision on social media, a spokesman said: “We would like to say a massive thank you to all our customers who walked through our doors over the past five years, we've met some wonderful people along the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"However, it is with a heavy heart that we have decided to end the trading of The Magdalen Sports Cafe Bar.

The Magdalen in Doncaster is closing its doors.

"We hope you continue your support at our two sister bars, Masons Arms – which now has Sky Sports and BT Sport - and No.7 At The Rum Rooms.”

All three venues adjoin each other in the Market Place and are next to the Wool Market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Customers reacted with upset to the news.

One said: “Very sorry to hear , hope your other projects continue to shine.”

Another wrote: “Wow, will be missed,” while another added: “So sorry to hear this. My favourite bar in the market place.”

Another shared: “Gutted but we will still frequent the other two bars.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sad to hear this. My favourite place for Sunday dinner in Doncaster,” posted another.