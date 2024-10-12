Popular Doncaster city centre pub re-opens after search for new owners ends

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A popular Doncaster city centre pub has re-opened its doors following a search for new owners.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Railway in West Street was advertised by owners Stonegate earlier this year – and re-opened its doors to customers on Friday night.

A spokesperson said: “The Railway is back on track!

“We’re thrilled to announce that The Railway has re-opened and we can't wait to welcome you all back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Railway pub in Doncaster city centre is now back in business.

“Here’s what we’ve got lined up for you - pool table and darts – we’re on the lookout for new pool and darts teams!

"A cosy snug tap bar for those chill evenings. Disco, karaoke, quiz nights, and even a bit of bingo – there’s something for everyone!

"A real ale rotation that’ll keep your taste buds happy. Freshly brewed coffees for that morning kickstart. A function room with its own bar and toilets – perfect for hosting all your events.

“And yes, we’ll be serving food daily to keep you fuelled up! Whether you're a regular or new to the area, there’s a seat waiting for you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bar first closed in September 2022, but later re-opened with new tenants at the helm.

With a forecast turnover of more than £180,000 a year, a Stonegate spokesperson said: “The Railway is a traditional town centre tavern located adjacent to the main railway station in Doncaster and attracts local shoppers and office workers during the day along with local residential trade during the evening.

"It is a popular stop off point for commuters from the nearby train station.

"The Railway is a one bar operation with a large L-shaped open plan lounge and an adjacent small snug bar, both traditionally decorated with space for over 30 covers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Furthermore, the snug area has its own bar hatch for convenience, a traditional fire and also has additional fixed and loose seating for over 20 guests.

"Positioned between the lounge and snug is a pool table and gaming machines that are very popular with the local sports enthusiasts and can be used to develop a pub sports team.

"This pub is rich with amenities as it also boasts a large function room on the second bar, decked with its own bar that can be developed further with the correct marketing.

"The Railway has a large private accommodation area, with three-bedrooms, a lounge and a kitchen. Predominantly a wet led business, there is the potential to introduce and develop a bar snack menu to widen the current customer base.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Railway has long been a popular spot for passengers at nearby Doncaster railway station for a quick drink before catching their train or enjoying refreshment after a long journey.

Following its September 2022 closure, the pub bounced back in January 2023 under new tenants, but closed again earlier this year.

Its revival comes after a number of setbacks for pubs in the area in recent years.

The nearby Corner Pin closed its doors and is currently undergoing refurbishment with a view to becoming a retail outlet and restaurant while the future of the nearby Leopard also remains uncertain.