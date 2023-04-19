News you can trust since 1925
Popular Doncaster city centre bar announces massive refurbishment plan

Bosses at a popular Doncaster city centre bar have begun work on a major refurbishement plan.

By Darren Burke
Published 19th Apr 2023, 14:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 14:59 BST

Work is under way to transform the upstairs function room at Manana Manana in Lazarus Court, managers have said.

A spokesman said: “Many of you may have noticed the scaffolding up over the bar in Manana!

"Well, we’re excited to announce we are having a complete renovation to our much loved upstairs function room. This will be complete for the end of May and we are now taking bookings.”

Bar bosses are revamping the upstairs function room at the Lazarus Court bar. (Photo: Manana Manana).Bar bosses are revamping the upstairs function room at the Lazarus Court bar. (Photo: Manana Manana).
