Popular Doncaster city centre bar announces massive refurbishment plan

Work is under way to transform the upstairs function room at Manana Manana in Lazarus Court, managers have said.

A spokesman said: “Many of you may have noticed the scaffolding up over the bar in Manana!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Well, we’re excited to announce we are having a complete renovation to our much loved upstairs function room. This will be complete for the end of May and we are now taking bookings.”