Popular Doncaster city centre bar announces massive refurbishment plan
Bosses at a popular Doncaster city centre bar have begun work on a major refurbishement plan.
By Darren Burke
Published 19th Apr 2023, 14:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 14:59 BST
Work is under way to transform the upstairs function room at Manana Manana in Lazarus Court, managers have said.
A spokesman said: “Many of you may have noticed the scaffolding up over the bar in Manana!
"Well, we’re excited to announce we are having a complete renovation to our much loved upstairs function room. This will be complete for the end of May and we are now taking bookings.”