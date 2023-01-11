News you can trust since 1925
Popular Doncaster bar boarded up as venue set to re-open under new ownership

A popular Doncaster cocktail bar which has been boarded up is set to re-open following a refurbishment under new owners.

By Darren Burke
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Pangea in High Street, Bawtry has closed its doors with immediate effect – but is set to bounce back later this year, the Free Press understands.

The cocktail bar, which was described as ‘vibrant’ and also boasted a restaurant, is in the hands of new owners and has been one of Bawtry’s most popular venues since its opening.

More details are set to be unveiled.

Pangea in Bawtry has closed its doors but is set to bounce back.
