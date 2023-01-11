Popular Doncaster bar boarded up as venue set to re-open under new ownership
A popular Doncaster cocktail bar which has been boarded up is set to re-open following a refurbishment under new owners.
By Darren Burke
Pangea in High Street, Bawtry has closed its doors with immediate effect – but is set to bounce back later this year, the Free Press understands.
The cocktail bar, which was described as ‘vibrant’ and also boasted a restaurant, is in the hands of new owners and has been one of Bawtry’s most popular venues since its opening.
More details are set to be unveiled.