Popular Doncaster bar all set to return as new venue teases upcoming opening

The No. 16 Coffee House and Bar will launch at The Stables at High Melton later this year – six years after a previous restaurant and bar closed down.

Few details about the new venture have been revealed, but a spokesman for No. 16 posted: “Coming very soon to The Stables – brand new coffee house and bar.

“Keep your eyes peeled for our opening date!”

No 16 Coffee House and Bar will open at The Stables.

Last year, tenants were being sought for a bar and restaurant in the 18th-century stable block, with Doncaster Council advertising the lease as either a whole or two separate lets.

The listed building, believed to date from the 1750s, was once the stable block for High Melton Hall and a Doncaster College campus for teacher training and general education until they moved out in 2017.

The council also stated that The Stables has potential for a hotel, spa or wedding venue conversion while a residential scheme for over 100 homes plus leisure and retail facilities is also on the cards.

High Melton was a manor from Norman times, but in the 18th century the parkland was landscaped by the wealthy Fountayne family, whose descendants lived there until the 1920s, when they sold most of the estate. It was occupied by the army and used as a prisoner of war camp during World War Two and in 1948 it was purchased by the corporation and became a college.

Melton Park is part of the High Melton Conservation Area and home to several listed buildings and even the remains of a medieval village. Both the hall and St James’s Church are Grade II-listed and the icehouse, medieval settlement of Wildthorpe, stables and other structures in the grounds have legal protection.

Announcing the closure in January 2018, a spokesman said: "We would like to take this opportunity to thank every one of you for your continued support over the years, as a team we have truly enjoyed working here and we have made so many joyous memories both with each other and with you, our customers.