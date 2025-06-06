Popular Doncaster all you can eat buffet restaurant to close for makeover

By Darren Burke
Published 6th Jun 2025, 08:02 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A popular Doncaster city centre all you can eat buffet restaurant is to close its doors for a huge refurbishment.

Cosmo, which is based inside the Frenchgate shopping centre and which serves up a wide variety of global cuisines, will close from next week to allow the work to take place.

Describing the overhaul as “exciting news,” a spokesperson said: “If you haven't already heard, Cosmo Doncaster will be undergoing a much-anticipated refurbishment from Monday 9 June.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"During this time, we'll be closed to enhance your dining experience and create an even more delightful atmosphere.

Cosmo in Doncaster is closing its doors for a makeover.Cosmo in Doncaster is closing its doors for a makeover.
Cosmo in Doncaster is closing its doors for a makeover.

“Don't worry! We'll be back, better than ever - keep up to date on our socials for re-opening information

“Thank you for your continued support and understanding as we embark on this journey.

"Your satisfaction is our priority, and we can't wait to welcome you back to a refreshed Cosmo Doncaster.”

You can keep up to date on the re-opening HERE

Related topics:DoncasterFrenchgate

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice