Popular Doncaster all you can eat buffet restaurant to close for makeover

A popular Doncaster city centre all you can eat buffet restaurant is to close its doors for a huge refurbishment.

Cosmo, which is based inside the Frenchgate shopping centre and which serves up a wide variety of global cuisines, will close from next week to allow the work to take place.

Describing the overhaul as “exciting news,” a spokesperson said: “If you haven't already heard, Cosmo Doncaster will be undergoing a much-anticipated refurbishment from Monday 9 June.

"During this time, we'll be closed to enhance your dining experience and create an even more delightful atmosphere.

“Don't worry! We'll be back, better than ever - keep up to date on our socials for re-opening information

“Thank you for your continued support and understanding as we embark on this journey.

"Your satisfaction is our priority, and we can't wait to welcome you back to a refreshed Cosmo Doncaster.”

