Taco Bell has added a twist to core menu classics with plant protein, made with a unique combination of plant-based ingredients including peas and other legumes prepared with Taco Bell’s bold seasoning.

Twenty per cent of Britons currently consider themselves to be flexitarian and this figure is expected to rise to 50 per cent by 2025.

This release will respond to an increasing demand for plant-based options and the growing trend of the flexitarian lifestyle with flavourful and satisfying options for those seeking plant-based alternatives.

There's something new on the menu at Taco Bell

As part of the launch, punters can get their hands on the tasty meat alternatives as part of Taco Tuesday deals, you can get a Crunchy Taco and a regular drink for just £2.