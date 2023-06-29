News you can trust since 1925
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station

Plant protein range new on the menu at Taco Bell UK

After much anticipation, on Taco Tuesday, July 4, Taco Bell UK will launch plant protein across its 132 UK restaurants – including Doncaster, making a perfect swap for anyone looking to cut down their meat intake.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 29th Jun 2023, 14:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 15:32 BST

Taco Bell has added a twist to core menu classics with plant protein, made with a unique combination of plant-based ingredients including peas and other legumes prepared with Taco Bell’s bold seasoning.

Twenty per cent of Britons currently consider themselves to be flexitarian and this figure is expected to rise to 50 per cent by 2025.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This release will respond to an increasing demand for plant-based options and the growing trend of the flexitarian lifestyle with flavourful and satisfying options for those seeking plant-based alternatives.

There's something new on the menu at Taco BellThere's something new on the menu at Taco Bell
There's something new on the menu at Taco Bell
Most Popular

As part of the launch, punters can get their hands on the tasty meat alternatives as part of Taco Tuesday deals, you can get a Crunchy Taco and a regular drink for just £2.

Plant protein comes at no extra cost, simply ask your server if you can swap the meat on your chosen menu item for plant protein.

Related topics:Doncaster