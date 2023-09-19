Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Proposals have been drawn up for the new outlet in Brecks Lane, Kirk Sandall.

Plans have been submitted to City of Doncaster Council to change the building – which was previously a cafe – into a restaurant and takeaway outlet.

The proposals are currently under consideration from councillors.

Plans have been drawn up for a new Indian restaurant and takeaway in Doncaster.

The new restaurant would be in a precinct of shops which already includes a Co-op supermarket, chemist and fish and chip shop.

There have been a number of new additions to Doncaster’s eating and drinking scene in recent months.

Bar and eatery The Mayfair has announced plans to open in Sir Nigel Gresley Square, while Banco, a coffee bar has opened its doors in St Sepulchre Gate.