News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Man suffers knife wound to chest at theme park
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Up to 60 Met Police officers could face sack per month
Millions to miss out on Covid booster as NHS slashes eligibility
Three people in UK test positive for bacterial disease spreading in dogs

Plans unveiled for new Indian restaurant and takeaway in Doncaster

Plans have been unveiled for a new Indian restaurant and takeaway in Doncaster village.
By Darren Burke
Published 19th Sep 2023, 12:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 13:11 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Proposals have been drawn up for the new outlet in Brecks Lane, Kirk Sandall.

Plans have been submitted to City of Doncaster Council to change the building – which was previously a cafe – into a restaurant and takeaway outlet.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The proposals are currently under consideration from councillors.

Plans have been drawn up for a new Indian restaurant and takeaway in Doncaster.Plans have been drawn up for a new Indian restaurant and takeaway in Doncaster.
Plans have been drawn up for a new Indian restaurant and takeaway in Doncaster.
Most Popular

The new restaurant would be in a precinct of shops which already includes a Co-op supermarket, chemist and fish and chip shop.

There have been a number of new additions to Doncaster’s eating and drinking scene in recent months.

Bar and eatery The Mayfair has announced plans to open in Sir Nigel Gresley Square, while Banco, a coffee bar has opened its doors in St Sepulchre Gate.

Hoi Choi, a new Pan Asian restaurant has opened in East Laith Gate while the Rustic Pizza Co is a new addition to the Lakeside area.

Related topics:DoncasterProposals