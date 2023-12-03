Following a recent remodel, PizzaExpress Doncaster is ready to serve pizza with pizzazz for returning and new customers.

Celebrating its 10th birthday next year, PizzaExpress Doncaster has long been a favourite of locals and visitors alike.

As customers take in the new-look restaurant, they will notice new features including a vibrant bespoke canvas artwork of PizzaExpress’ founder Peter Boizot.

With a touch of theatre brought to their dining experience, Pizzaiolos (pizza chefs) will knead and flare dough right in front of customers’ eyes before topping it off with their chosen fresh ingredients.

See the pizzas made fresh.

Ready to provide a meal and a show to returning and new customers, PizzaExpress Doncaster General Manager Laura Brown and her 25 dedicated team members are excited to show off their remodelled pizzeria.

Laura said: "I began my career in pizza at this very restaurant and am delighted to lead our Doncaster team.

“ I’m a proud Doncaster local, and myself and my team look forward to serving up pizza with pizzazz to our customers and providing a memorable dining experience.”

Along with iconic favourites such as the Sloppy Giuseppe, American Hot or the Padana, there are also veggie, vegan and gluten free options, while kids can enjoy the much-loved Piccolo menu, consisting of Dough Balls, pizza, pasta or salad, dessert and a Bambinoccino all for just £7.95.

Time to tuck in.

In addition, customers can also enjoy eight new menu items on the brand’s Autumn

Menu, including the Pizza Dolce, which features white chocolate sauce and salted caramel, to ‘Nduja Dough Balls, and a burst of flavours with the Romana Pollo Fiesta, which features a combination of fajita spiced chicken, oven roasted peppers, garlic, red onion, tomato and mozzarella, topped off with fresh coriander, sour cream and lime.

Customers can also join the PizzaExpress Club, which provides incredible rewards every time they dine, from Dough Balls at Bronze to a free child’s meal and more at Gold. Find out more at pizzaexpress.com/club.

To learn more about PizzaExpress, visit https://www.pizzaexpress.com/.

PizzaExpress can be found at Doncaster Dome Leisure Point, The Dome Leisure Centre, Herten Way, Doncaster, DN4 7NW.

Telephone 01302 533088.

*One of the most remarkable and impactful entrepreneurs and philanthropists of recent times, PizzaExpress Founder Peter Boizot threw open the doors of the first PizzaExpress on Wardour Street, Soho, in 1965.

With it, he revolutionised the UK restaurant scene forever, bringing casual dining to the high street.

Creating the concept of casual dining, square slices of pizza were sold in greaseproof paper through the front window.