People in Doncaster went to KFC more than anywhere else in UK in 2023, app reveals
Online bank Monzo has revealed how and where customers spent money during the last 12 months, with people in Doncaster heading to KFC more than any other place in the UK.
Sharing a photo, the firm said: “Doncaster: Twinned with Kentucky? You went to KFC more than anywhere else in the UK.”
The “Year in Monzo” study also revealed Leicester as the nightlife capital of the UK – and Cardiff as the place where most people had visited optician Specsavers.
While the rundown is best known for packaging up individual users’ spending habits, it also does so for the nation in general – revealing trends across the country.
It also highlighted Liverpool as the place with the most food bought between the hours of 11pm and 4am.