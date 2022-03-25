Parson’s Pickles recalls seafood product from B&M because of the presence of glass fragments

Parson’s Pickles is recalling one of its seafood products from B&M stores because of the presence of glass fragments.

By Stephanie Bateman
Friday, 25th March 2022, 10:58 am

The product affected is Parsons Pickled Mussels, 155g glass jar, batch code 38V, best before: Nov 2024, day of production code: 327, purchased from B&M Stores only.

The product information can be found on the bottom of the jar.

If you have bought any of the above product do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.

If you have bought it return it to the store
