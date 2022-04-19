Owner of popular Doncaster town centre cafe 'thinking of selling up'

The owner of a popular Doncaster town centre has said they are thinking of selling the venue.

By Darren Burke
Tuesday, 19th April 2022, 7:49 pm

The Market Cafe, a popular spot for a cuppa and a cake for both shoppers and traders for many years, has touted for offers for the business on social media.

A post on Facebook said: “I’m sad to say I’m thinking of selling the cafè as I haven’t got time for it anymore unfortunately.

"Would like to know if anyone is interested in sending any offers.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The owner of the Market Cafe in Doncaster is thinking of selling the business.

It said the deal would include ‘loads of plates and cups,’ two fridges, a freezer, ten tables and 33 chairs, as well as a grill, an oven, a bain marie, a duo fryer, big boiler kettle and two dessert and can fridges.

The cafe, which is situated inside the Market Hall, is decorated with paintings of famed Doncaster TV stars including Brian Blessed and motoring host Jeremy Clarkson.

Further details HERE

DoncasterJeremy ClarksonFacebook