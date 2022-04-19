The Market Cafe, a popular spot for a cuppa and a cake for both shoppers and traders for many years, has touted for offers for the business on social media.

A post on Facebook said: “I’m sad to say I’m thinking of selling the cafè as I haven’t got time for it anymore unfortunately.

"Would like to know if anyone is interested in sending any offers.”

It said the deal would include ‘loads of plates and cups,’ two fridges, a freezer, ten tables and 33 chairs, as well as a grill, an oven, a bain marie, a duo fryer, big boiler kettle and two dessert and can fridges.

The cafe, which is situated inside the Market Hall, is decorated with paintings of famed Doncaster TV stars including Brian Blessed and motoring host Jeremy Clarkson.