Organisers forced to cancel huge Doncaster beer, gin and rum festival

A huge beer, gin and rum festival due to take place in Doncaster this weekend has been cancelled, organisers have announced.

The event, organised by 9th Doncaster Scout Group, was due to take place at the rear of the Sun Inn in Scawsby on Saturday.

A spokesperson said: “It is with sadness and disappointment that we advise you that we have had to cancel this year’s 9th Doncaster Beer, Gin and Rum Festival.

“As you will be aware, the festival is a fantastic fundraising event, which is a key event for the Scout Group in enabling us to offer Scouting of the highest quality to our young members.

“Unfortunately, we have had to cancel this event, which is a great disappointment to us all.

"We know that you will be disappointed, and can only apologise for this.”

An automated e-mail will be sent out by Ticketsource to those who have purchased tickets, confirming that the event has been cancelled.

The spokesperson added: “We are arranging for the monies you paid for your tickets to be refunded to you by Ticketsource, and understand that a message in relation to the refund should be sent to you in the next two working days.

“We are sorry to have to cancel this event, and hope to see you at our future events.”

The event had promised a range of brews and spirits across an eight hour spell.

As well as alcohol, there were also plans for range of hot drinks and soft drinks on sale as well as live music, bands and children’s entertainment as well as hot food.