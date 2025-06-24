Organisers forced to cancel huge Doncaster beer, gin and rum festival

By Darren Burke
Published 24th Jun 2025, 10:42 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A huge beer, gin and rum festival due to take place in Doncaster this weekend has been cancelled, organisers have announced.

The event, organised by 9th Doncaster Scout Group, was due to take place at the rear of the Sun Inn in Scawsby on Saturday.

A spokesperson said: “It is with sadness and disappointment that we advise you that we have had to cancel this year’s 9th Doncaster Beer, Gin and Rum Festival.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“As you will be aware, the festival is a fantastic fundraising event, which is a key event for the Scout Group in enabling us to offer Scouting of the highest quality to our young members.

The beer festival was due to take place this weekend.placeholder image
The beer festival was due to take place this weekend.

“Unfortunately, we have had to cancel this event, which is a great disappointment to us all.

"We know that you will be disappointed, and can only apologise for this.”

An automated e-mail will be sent out by Ticketsource to those who have purchased tickets, confirming that the event has been cancelled.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The spokesperson added: “We are arranging for the monies you paid for your tickets to be refunded to you by Ticketsource, and understand that a message in relation to the refund should be sent to you in the next two working days.

“We are sorry to have to cancel this event, and hope to see you at our future events.”

The event had promised a range of brews and spirits across an eight hour spell.

As well as alcohol, there were also plans for range of hot drinks and soft drinks on sale as well as live music, bands and children’s entertainment as well as hot food.

Related topics:OrganisersDoncasterGin

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice