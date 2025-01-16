Opening of new Doncaster takeaway delayed by gas pipe problems

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The opening of a new Doncaster Indian takeaway and restaurant has been delayed due “gas pipe issues,” bosses have said.

Tandoori Flame in Kirk Sandall was due to open its doors to customers for the first time last night (January 15).

But disappointed diners arriving at the venue in Brecks Lane found the premises closed with an apology note fastened to shutters saying the venue will now open next week.

The short notice read: “Due to gas pipe issues, we will be opening on 20 January (Monday). We apologise for the delay caused.”

Work has been progressing at the outlet in the precinct of shops alongside the village’s Co-op supermarket over the last few months

Proposals for the restaurant were first unveiled in autumn of last year, with plans submitted to City of Doncaster Council to change the building – which was previously a cafe – into a restaurant and takeaway outlet.