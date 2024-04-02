Newly reopened Doncaster restaurant demands upfront payments as customers leave without paying

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Doncaster Market restaurant Clam & Cork has recently re-opened under new ownership – but has already been hit by customers eating and then exiting without settling the bill.

Sharing details on social media, a spokesman said: “We're sorry to have to do this but due to multiple people taking advantage of our system and leaving without paying, from now onwards we'll have to take payment up front.

"We know our amazing customers will understand and would like to thank you in advance.

“We look forward to seeing you all.”

The restaurant re-opened earlier this month after closing down last October – with bosses putting the diner on the market.

Now the venue – which counts cricket legend Sir Ian Botham among its customers – has bounced back, serving its trademark prosecco and oysters as well as a range of seafood dishes.

Earlier this month, a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page said: “I would just like to let everybody know that the Clam and Cork is under new management.

The restaurant, situated inside the fish market, offers open air dining, with customers seated around the kitchen and preparation area.

Announcing the closure last year, a spokesman said: “For the past four years we’ve achieved so much in such a short space of time.

"We won't ever be able put a price on what we’ve learned and what we will cherish as a result of this, for the rest of our lives.

“To the people we worked closely with, our staff old and present, all the fishmongers, veg suppliers, meats and cheeses from Doncaster market, other businesses and market staff we are very humbled and grateful to have had the opportunity.

“Although it may be the end for us, we present the opportunity for a new beginning to others.

“The perfect ending would be for someone to take the reins and build from the foundations we’ve created in continuing the Clam & Cork Concept moving forwards.