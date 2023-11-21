Newcomer of the Year shortlist for National Fish and Chip Awards revealed

Five new chip shops in the UK are proving their worth their salt by making the shortlist for the Newcomer of the Year category at the National Fish and Chip Awards 2024 – and one is just down the road from Thorne.

The businesses, which all opened their doors on or after 1 January 2022, have been assessed against a tough set of criteria by trade ‘o-fish-ials’ to determine their level of industry knowledge, environmental and sustainability practices, employer standards and of course, their ability to produce the tastiest chip shop favourites.

The new cods on the block making a splash are: A Salt ’n’ Battery, Crowle; Evans Fish Bar, Powys; Ings Fish Bar, Redcar; Mackerel Sky, Stamford Bridge; Red Cloak Fish Bar, Stonehaven.

Andrew Crook, president at the National Federation of Fish Friers, which organises the awards, said: “Each and every business that entered the category has been very impressive. To be acknowledged for an award in less than two years of trading in such a tough climate for the fish and chip industry is demonstrative of just how hard these friers have worked to get their businesses up and running.

A Salt ’n’ Battery in Crowle has made it onto the shortlist.

"The shortlisted chippies have set the bar even higher this year and we’re excited to see how the next stage pans out.”

ADM/Frymax is sponsoring the Newcomer of the Year award, and its UK Brand & Marketing Manager Andrew Marriott is also full of praise for the contenders.

“To launch a quick-service business post-pandemic and during an economic crisis is not for the faint hearted and what persistence, willpower and impressive determination

these exceptional chip shops are displaying.

“Supplying our oil to UK chip shops for over 70 years, Frymax has been and is an integral part of the trade so seeing exciting new arrivals like these makes us even more proud to support the industry.”

The top five are angling to make it to the final three but will first have to ace the mystery shop visit and interview process which will take place shortly. The winner will be announced at the awards ceremony on 28 February at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge, London.