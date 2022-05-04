New 'takeaway tester' job pays £1,000 to eat fast food from Greggs, McDonald’s and Subway

MaterialsMarket.com is looking to hire a team of ‘Takeaway Testers’ to discover the best fast food options for tradespeople, including how long the food keeps them full for, what their energy levels feel like after eating and if the meals make them have a ‘food coma’ ‘slump’ or sugar crash - all crucial elements in a physically demanding job.

The findings will be analysed by a professional nutritionist to inform content for the marketplace’s community of tradespeople.

Fast-food restaurants including Greggs, McDonald's and Subway.

Samuel Hunt co-founder of MaterialsMarket.com, said: “If you head into your local Greggs or McDonald’s early morning or at lunchtime it’s very likely you’ll see tradesmen getting their fuel for the day. Although fast food has negative connotations, for tradespeople those meals are convenient fuel for them! In trade jobs you're physically put to work and as a result, burn lots of calories, so a substantial meal is a necessity to keep you full, satisfied and energised throughout the working day.

“We’re really excited to launch this experiment. As we will work with a nutritionist on the findings, we’re looking forward to sharing the best ‘fast food’ meals to eat when on the job with our community. If you wouldn’t mind getting paid to test some of the UK’s favourite fast food, please apply now.”

The successful candidates will be paid to sample 20 of the most popular meals as previously voted by tradespeople from a range of fast food restaurants across the UK.

The meals that will be sampled include a Greggs Sausage and Omelette Breakfast Baguette, McDonald’s large Big Mac meal and a footlong Subway Meatball Marinara.

As well as the £1,000 payment for the month-long role, the ‘Takeaway Testers’ will have expenses paid for each meal they consume as part of the experiment, which will see them trial a different meal a day for either lunch or breakfast.

Throughout the employment period the successful candidate will be required to log a diary of how they feel after eating each meal, monitoring their levels of fullness, energy, productivity, sluggishness and overall satisfaction, immediately after consuming the meal and two and four hours afterwards.

Once the employment period is over the candidate will report all findings back to the marketplace who will work with a nutritionist to look at the findings. The full analysis will be used to create a guide on the best meals for on the go for its community of professional and hobbyist builders.

No previous qualifications or experience are required for the role; however, the marketplace has stated that hopeful applicants must be over the age of 18.

People interested in becoming a ‘Takeaway Tester’ can apply for the role here: https://materialsmarket.com/careers

The closing date for applications is Friday, May 27, and the successful candidates will be selected soon after.