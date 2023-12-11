New pizza takeway and restaurant set to open its doors in Doncaster city centre

A new pizza takeway and restaurant offering authentic Italian artisan pizza is set to open its doors in Doncaster city centre.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nero Pizza will open in The Wool Market on December 15, bosses at the venue have announced.

It comes just a few months after another pizza stall, The Rustic Pizza Co, announced it was leaving the Wool Market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman said: “Nero Pizza is the new pizza stall in The Wool Market.

Nero Pizza is opening its doors in Doncaster this week. (Photo: Nero Pizza).

"Nero is a successful small business who specialise in making authentic Neapolitan pizza with fresh, house made dough and top quality Italian products to bring you the ultimate Italian experience.

“They are a must visit for all you pizza lovers.”

“So if you’re craving delicious pizza, head over to Nero Pizza.”

The stall will open at 11am on Friday.

A Nero Pizza spokesman said: “We are grateful for the ongoing support we have been given thanks to our customers from our current running kitchens, and we are excited for the opportunities that have opened up for our business and we cannot wait to see what the future holds for us. See you soon The Wool Market.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this year, The Rustic Pizza Co blamed spiralling rent and electricty costs for the closure of its Wool Market outlet and followed the recent opening of its restaurant branch at Lakeside.

Announcing the news on social media, a spokesman said: “It’s with sadness we announce that as of 29 October, our Wool Market stall will close. A lot of you may think this is because of the Lakeside restaurant but unfortunately it is not.

"We would like to thank all our customers who visited us at the Wool Market - it was our first fixed venue and we have had an absolute blast over the last 4.5 years. We have met some amazing customers who have now become friends.”