New 'must visit' burger bar opens its doors in Doncaster's Wool Market

A brand new burger bar has become the latest addition to Doncaster’s Wool Market.
By Darren Burke
Published 19th Oct 2023, 10:16 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 10:16 BST
Burgerlicious offers diners a variety of tasty and tempting burgers to choose from, including veggie and vegan options and a Wool Market spokesman said: ”It’s a must visit for all you burger lovers.

“Get ready to try their mouthwatering burgers such as The Dirty Tony, Caribbean Burger and The Butcher’s Freak - Burgerlicious is sure to satisfy your cravings.

“So if you’re craving a delicious burger, head over.”

