New limited edition Prime X drink lands in Aldi stores with cash prize up for grabs

Aldi is launching the NEW Limited Edition PRIME X drink, landing in stores today for as little as £1.99.

Aldi is launching the latest line-up of Prime Hydration Drinks — the NEW Prime X (£1.99, 500ml), landing in stores today (5th June).

Shoppers are set to go wild over the exclusive new flavour as lucky fans will have a chance to win a $1 million cash prize as part of a global competition to celebrate the launch.

The NEW Prime X flavour line offers fans the chance to embark on an interactive ‘hydrohunt’ challenge. This epic expedition encourages shoppers to collect 12 bottles with unique barcodes to build an in-app map. Once all 12 are collected, hopefuls can uncover where ‘X’ marks the spot, to be in with the chance of winning a $1 million grand prize.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prime Hydration, which is 10% coconut water, contains electrolytes, B vitamins and BCAAs, has zero sugars and is only 20 calories per bottle. Priced at just £1.99 (500ml), the highly-anticipated drink will be available as a Specialbuy, and as with all Specialbuys, once they’re gone, they’re gone!