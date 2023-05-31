News you can trust since 1925
New Greek themed diner set to open its doors inside Doncaster's Wool Market

A new Greek street food venue is to open its doors inside Doncaster’s Wool Market.
By Darren Burke
Published 31st May 2023, 12:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 12:38 BST

Greek Gods’ Cuisine, which already has an outlet at Sheffield's Cutlery Works, opens at 11am on June 1.

A spokesman for the Wool Market said: “Who doesn’t want to feast like the Greek Gods?

“Expect from them wraps, moussaka, ginormous meat platters, kataifi, vegan options and much much more.”

Greek Gods' Cuisine is opening an outlet in Doncaster. (Photo: The Wool Market).Greek Gods' Cuisine is opening an outlet in Doncaster. (Photo: The Wool Market).
Greek Gods' Cuisine is opening an outlet in Doncaster. (Photo: The Wool Market).
The Wool Market has become an international dining hall since its transformation, with a wide variety of food and drink options.

