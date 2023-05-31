New Greek themed diner set to open its doors inside Doncaster's Wool Market

Greek Gods’ Cuisine, which already has an outlet at Sheffield's Cutlery Works, opens at 11am on June 1.

A spokesman for the Wool Market said: “Who doesn’t want to feast like the Greek Gods?

“Expect from them wraps, moussaka, ginormous meat platters, kataifi, vegan options and much much more.”

Greek Gods' Cuisine is opening an outlet in Doncaster. (Photo: The Wool Market).