New Greek themed diner set to open its doors inside Doncaster's Wool Market
A new Greek street food venue is to open its doors inside Doncaster’s Wool Market.
By Darren Burke
Published 31st May 2023, 12:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 12:38 BST
Greek Gods’ Cuisine, which already has an outlet at Sheffield's Cutlery Works, opens at 11am on June 1.
A spokesman for the Wool Market said: “Who doesn’t want to feast like the Greek Gods?
“Expect from them wraps, moussaka, ginormous meat platters, kataifi, vegan options and much much more.”
The Wool Market has become an international dining hall since its transformation, with a wide variety of food and drink options.