New Food Fest sets to tickle the tastebuds at Lakeside Village

A brand new Artisan Food Fest is set to delight shoppers at Lakeside Village this Easter.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 11:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 11:10 BST

For the first time, the Doncaster shopping outlet will be hosting the Food Fest artisan fayre on Saturday 8 April from 9.30am-5pm

On offer will be a range of delicious treats and culinary experiences for all the family to enjoy.

Stalls include a variety of sweet treats from cakes and brownies to blondies, cookies and rocky road from local companies Buttercup Bakery, Bestwick Bakes, Cookie Smith and L’taurusweet. For savoury fans, there will also be tornado potatoes from Krazy Spuds, chicken charcoal kebabs by Yorkshire Grill, Shiok! Singapore Street Food, authentic Jamaican food by Devons Kitchen and Wright’s Artisan Panini and Toastie Grill for all your grilled cheese sourdough toastie needs and more!

A previous fayre at Lakeside Village
Di Mellis, centre manager at Lakeside Village, said: “Our first-ever Artisan Food Fest will be a real taste sensation and we can’t wait for people to come and sample what will be on offer. There is something for everyone and it’s just exciting to be adding something new and different once again to our regular programme of events here at Lakeside Village.”

The Food Fest is part of a programme of exciting Spring Time activities at Lakeside Village over the Easter holidays including lots of fundraising activities for Bluebell Wood, an Easter installation trail providing the perfect selfie moments, musical performances, a chocolate art workshop and Easter Bunny giveaways and competitions so shoppers can be entertained but also grab a bargain at the same time.

For further information, please visit: https://lakeside-village.co.uk/events/

