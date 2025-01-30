New Doncaster restaurant to open on Valentine's Day - seven years on from last venue on site

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A brand new Doncaster restaurant offering a “unique dining experience” is set to open its doors on Valentine’s Day – seven years on from the closure of another popular venue on the same site.

The Stable Door at High Melton will be unveiled for the first time on February 14.

A spokesperson said: “We are thrilled to announce our opening.

“Opening weekend will be bookings only as we take the opportunity to present to you the true amazing skills of our brand new team of chefs.

The Stable Door will open at High Melton on Valentine's Day.

“See you all soon.”

The sister venue to No.16 Coffee House & Bar which is already on the site, bosses say the new venue will give customers “a unique dining experience.”

The opening at The Stables comes seven years after a previous restaurant and bar closed down.

The listed building, believed to date from the 1750s, was once the stable block for High Melton Hall and a Doncaster College campus for teacher training and general education until they moved out in 2017.

High Melton was a manor from Norman times, but in the 18th century the parkland was landscaped by the wealthy Fountayne family, whose descendants lived there until the 1920s, when they sold most of the estate. It was occupied by the army and used as a prisoner of war camp during World War Two and in 1948 it was purchased by the corporation and became a college.

Melton Park is part of the High Melton Conservation Area and home to several listed buildings and even the remains of a medieval village. Both the hall and St James’s Church are Grade II-listed and the icehouse, medieval settlement of Wildthorpe, stables and other structures in the grounds have legal protection.

Announcing the closure in January 2018, a spokesman said: "We would like to take this opportunity to thank every one of you for your continued support over the years, as a team we have truly enjoyed working here and we have made so many joyous memories both with each other and with you, our customers.

"A real big thank you once again, and we do hope you have enjoyed your experience at The Stables as much as we have."

Call 01302 578509 or email [email protected] to make a reservation.