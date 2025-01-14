New Doncaster Indian takeaway and restaurant set to open its doors
A new Doncaster Indian takeaway and restaurant is set to open its doors this week.
Work has been progressing at the outlet in Brecks Lane, Kirk Sandall – with signs proclaiming the new restaurant with the name Tandoori Flame and the venue set to open on January 15.
