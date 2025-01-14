New Doncaster Indian takeaway and restaurant set to open its doors

By Darren Burke
Published 14th Jan 2025, 11:00 GMT
A new Doncaster Indian takeaway and restaurant is set to open its doors this week.

Work has been progressing at the outlet in Brecks Lane, Kirk Sandall – with signs proclaiming the new restaurant with the name Tandoori Flame and the venue set to open on January 15.

Proposals for the restaurant were first unveiled in autumn of last year, with plans submitted to City of Doncaster Council to change the building – which was previously a cafe – into a restaurant and takeaway outlet.

