New Doncaster city centre restaurant and bar Dawn Til Dusk opens its doors

Dawn Til Dusk opened earlier this month and promises guests dining and drinking experiences from breakfast and lunch through to afternoon tea, evening meals, Sunday dinners as well as cocktails and fine wines.

The venue in the old Woods Tea Rooms building in Wood Street has been created by David Aldred and Rebecca Mottershaw, the owners of The School House in Arksey.

Rebecca said: “The name of the venue is a small way to honour Dave’s late mum, Dawn, who we sadly lost in August 2022.

Dawn Til Dusk has opened its doors in Doncaster in the old Woods Tea Rooms.

"The name also says exactly what we do on the tin being open from Dawn until Dusk.

"It’s a chameleon venue meaning we open for breakfast at 9am then adapt throughout the day with a daytime offering of lunch, afternoon tea and bottomless brunch to then end with an evening offering of premium gastro food with a fine wine list and curated cocktails.

"Being wine enthusiasts ourselves, me and Dave wanted to make sure we had a wine list that reflected our food offering and make finer wines available to enjoy in Doncaster.

Opening times are:

The venue offers a range of dining options throughout the day.

Monday – closed

Tuesday and Wednesday 9am-5pm

Thursday, Friday, Saturday 9am – 11pm

Sunday 9am – 8pm.

The new site is situated in the old Woods Tea Rooms, famous for its afternoon teas.

Added Rebecca: “We intend to continue serving our selection of delicate finger sandwiches, homemade cakes and scones as well as a savoury option with the Ploughman’s Afternoon Tea which comes with pork pies, sausage rolls and a cheese selection as well as the freshly made sandwiches.

“It took us eight weeks to refurbish the site, building a new bar and adding new flooring, painting the interiors and adding flower displays but we wanted to make sure we kept the Woods Tea Rooms feel so the kept the dark wood and ensured to make the place cosy and welcoming whilst giving it a modern feel.”

The venue also has a private dining area which can seat up to 14 people – and is perfect for special occasions and family get togethers.

She added: “The whole of Wood Street is currently being renovated so our paving outside has been extended meaning in the warmer months we will offer al fresco dining or a chance to sip coffee in the sun.

There is also a cocktail deal of 2-4-1 between 5-7pm Thursday to Sunday as well as a Special Cocktail of the Week created by the venue’s mixologists with unusual ingredients to offer something new to customers and is included in the 2-4-1 deal.

She added: “We also offer takeaway coffees and lunches so the people who work in the city centre can call by on their lunch hour.”

Booking is now open for Mother’s Day and added Rebecca: “We will be serving our infamous Sunday Dinners alongside an a la carte menu.”