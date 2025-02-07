New Doncaster city centre Irish bar set to open in time for St Patrick's Day

A new city centre Irish bar which bosses say will be “the place to be in Doncaster” is set to open its doors in time for St Patrick’s Day.

The Temple, in Doncaster market place, will boast a rooftop terrace, restaurant as well as live sports and live music.

Work to revamp the former Magdalen pub alongside the Wool Market has been ongoing since last autumn and bosses have shared a video of the progress being made ahead of the planning opening on March 14 – just a few days before St Patrick’s Day on the 17th.

Announcing the plans before Christmas last year, the owners said the new venue will be “bursting with inspiration, creativity and passion.”

The project is from the owners of Hall Gate Irish bar O’Donegans and country and western themed bar Saddle and Shot.

Last August, a spokesperson said: “We couldn’t be more excited to share that earlier this week we completed the purchase of the momentous building in the centre of Doncaster, formerly known as the Magdalen.

“Get ready for a project like no other - one bursting with inspiration, creativity and passion.

“Inspired by the former Irish Middle Market that once stood right outside our front doors, we are dedicated to restoring the building back to its former glory.

"Our new building will be utilised to its fullest potential, and without giving too much away, we can say that this project will be a triple threat

“Without a doubt, this will become THE place to be in Doncaster. A one stop shop for all.”