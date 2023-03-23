New Doncaster area fish and chip restaurant and bar set to open its doors
A new Doncaster area fish and restaurant and bar is set to open its doors in a former pub.
The Friary is nearing completion in Swinton and will open for business in the coming weeks, a spokesman said.
Situated in the former Station pub in Station Road, in a Facebook post announcing its arrival, a spokesman said: “We're almost ready for you.
“After months of hard work down at The Station everything is coming together very nicely.”
"We look forward to welcoming you soon.”
Bosses have not yet confirmed an opening date for the new venue, which will serve up a range of traditional fish and chip favourites.
As well as a restaurant and bar, there are also plans to open an outdoor play area for children in the summer.
Anyone interested in working at the new restaurant can send CVs to [email protected]
For further details about The Friary at The Station, click HERE