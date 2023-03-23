News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago Train strikes: RMT suspends strikes planned for March 30 and April 1
3 hours ago Google warns users to delete hugely popular app from devices
3 hours ago Tory minister Zac Goldsmith ends decade-long marriage to wife Alice
4 hours ago New characters coming to Casualty - including Bradley Walsh’s son
5 hours ago Busted confirm 15-date reunion tour to celebrate 20th anniversary
6 hours ago Bank of England to raise interest rates in bad news for mortgages

New Doncaster area fish and chip restaurant and bar set to open its doors

A new Doncaster area fish and restaurant and bar is set to open its doors in a former pub.

By Darren Burke
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 12:09 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 12:09 GMT

The Friary is nearing completion in Swinton and will open for business in the coming weeks, a spokesman said.

Situated in the former Station pub in Station Road, in a Facebook post announcing its arrival, a spokesman said: “We're almost ready for you.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“After months of hard work down at The Station everything is coming together very nicely.”

The Friary is set to open its doors this Spring. (Photo: The Friary at The Station).
The Friary is set to open its doors this Spring. (Photo: The Friary at The Station).
The Friary is set to open its doors this Spring. (Photo: The Friary at The Station).
Most Popular

"We look forward to welcoming you soon.”

Bosses have not yet confirmed an opening date for the new venue, which will serve up a range of traditional fish and chip favourites.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As well as a restaurant and bar, there are also plans to open an outdoor play area for children in the summer.

Anyone interested in working at the new restaurant can send CVs to [email protected]

For further details about The Friary at The Station, click HERE

DoncasterFacebookStation Road