New Doncaster area fish and chip restaurant and bar set to open its doors

The Friary is nearing completion in Swinton and will open for business in the coming weeks, a spokesman said.

Situated in the former Station pub in Station Road, in a Facebook post announcing its arrival, a spokesman said: “We're almost ready for you.

“After months of hard work down at The Station everything is coming together very nicely.”

The Friary is set to open its doors this Spring. (Photo: The Friary at The Station).

"We look forward to welcoming you soon.”

Bosses have not yet confirmed an opening date for the new venue, which will serve up a range of traditional fish and chip favourites.

As well as a restaurant and bar, there are also plans to open an outdoor play area for children in the summer.

Anyone interested in working at the new restaurant can send CVs to [email protected]