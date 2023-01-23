Bo&Bo Desserts, which is based in Whitburn Road, is open to to walk-in customers as well as deliveries on Just Eat and Deliveroo.

The dessert store also serves up toasties and waffles and crepes as well as milkshakes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sandwiches, smoothies and lemonades are also up for grabs.

Bo&Bo Desserts has opened its doors in Doncaster. (Photo: Bo&Bo Desserts).