New dessert store and cafe opens its doors in Doncaster city centre

A new dessert store has opened its doors in Doncaster city centre, serving up a range of tasty treats.

By Darren Burke
4 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jan 2023, 1:02pm

Bo&Bo Desserts, which is based in Whitburn Road, is open to to walk-in customers as well as deliveries on Just Eat and Deliveroo.

The dessert store also serves up toasties and waffles and crepes as well as milkshakes.

Sandwiches, smoothies and lemonades are also up for grabs.

Bo&Bo Desserts has opened its doors in Doncaster. (Photo: Bo&Bo Desserts).
You can find out more about the new store at the Bo&Bo Desserts Facebook page HERE

