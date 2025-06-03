New couples sought to run overgrown pubs in Doncaster village

Couples are being sought to run two pubs in a Doncaster village which have become overgrown and unkempt after closing their doors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both The Ridgewood and The Holly Bush in Edenthorpe have been closed for several months – with outdoor areas becoming strewn with weeds and rubbish as well as long grass since their closure.

The bars, both part of the Samuel Smith’s chain, are looking for new tenants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the firm said on the company’s website: “We’re looking for couples to manage our pubs, preferably local to the pub.

Both The Ridgewood and Holly Bush in Edenthorpe are looking for new managers.

"In every case a good manager’s flat is provided rent-free with no utility costs.

"We prefer to recruit couples who haven’t run a pub before and are from the communities near to where our pubs are situated.

“We give full training at the brewery, including a personal licence course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We don’t charge for the training, except £39 for the personal licence course and £1,000 deposited fidelity bond.

"All our managers are salaried and we require both managers to work full time in the pub and have no other job.

“Though we are a small brewery, our pubs are widely scattered – we operate from Edinburgh to Cardiff and Carlisle to London.

“All our pubs are managed, however small – we don’t have tenants or leases. We keep our pubs well maintained, being keen on conservation, and we don’t close them down for other uses, even in the most deprived areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is the job of the managers to build up the trade by creating a friendly, social atmosphere with conversation, pub games and consistent high standards.

"We do not have music, TVs or fruit machines in any of our pubs, we do not allow swearing and have negligible trouble.

"We close all our pubs at 11 pm Monday to Saturday and 10.30 pm on a Sunday. Where food is served we have a branded menu.

“We only stock our own high quality products. Our draught beers offer the best value for money in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a proudly independent firm, Samuel Smiths pubs are proud to not stock any products owned by corporations. All products are either produced at our brewery established in 1758, or are sourced from fellow independent producers.”

You can apply HERE