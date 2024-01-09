New cocktail bar and dessert lounge to open as Doncaster coffee shop expands

A brand new cocktail bar and dessert lounge is set to open its doors in Doncaster as a popular local coffee shop expands.

The Coffee Club will soon be serving up drinks and desserts after taking over adjoining premises.

Announcing the news on social media, a spokesman for the shop, which is in Balby Road, said: “We are absolutely ecstatic and the news we’ve made you all patiently wait for - our neighbouring shop is officially ours!

“The Coffee Club dessert and cocktail lounge is happening.

The new cocktail and dessert lounge will open its doors in February.

“Renovations will start immediately and we can’t wait to bring you something phenomenal.

“With the right people who see your vision, work ethic and passion, anything is possible. Of course this wouldn’t have been possible without those closest and the community for an amazing two years of support.

“The Coffee Club will stay as is, with a little overhaul along the way.”