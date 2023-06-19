News you can trust since 1925
New cafe to open in one of Doncaster's oldest buildings in city centre

A brand new cafe is set to open in one of Doncaster’s oldest buildings.
By Darren Burke
Published 19th Jun 2023, 16:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 16:24 BST

Cafe Sol is set to open in the premises formerly occupied by A Taste of Cornwall, the Cornish pasty shop located in the High Street.

The building is one of the city’s most historic, dating from the 16th century, with a Doncaster Civic Trust marker above the doorway denoting its history.

A date for the opening of the new premises has not yet been confirmed, but work to transform the premises is under way and posters announcing its arrival have appeared in the last few days, with new signs also attached the front of the premises.

Cafe Sol is opening soon in Doncaster city centre. (Photo: Cafe Sol).Cafe Sol is opening soon in Doncaster city centre. (Photo: Cafe Sol).
Cafe Sol has also given a sneak peak of its menu on its Facebook page, with a wide range of dishes available for customers including hot and cold sandwiches, wraps, jacket potatoes, omelettes, burgers and breakfasts.

There are also a wide range of drinks available.

