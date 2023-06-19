New cafe to open in one of Doncaster's oldest buildings in city centre

Cafe Sol is set to open in the premises formerly occupied by A Taste of Cornwall, the Cornish pasty shop located in the High Street.

The building is one of the city’s most historic, dating from the 16th century, with a Doncaster Civic Trust marker above the doorway denoting its history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A date for the opening of the new premises has not yet been confirmed, but work to transform the premises is under way and posters announcing its arrival have appeared in the last few days, with new signs also attached the front of the premises.

Cafe Sol is opening soon in Doncaster city centre. (Photo: Cafe Sol).

Cafe Sol has also given a sneak peak of its menu on its Facebook page, with a wide range of dishes available for customers including hot and cold sandwiches, wraps, jacket potatoes, omelettes, burgers and breakfasts.