New cafe, bar and restaurant opens its doors in Doncaster city centre
and live on Freeview channel 276
Rometzo Cafe, Bar and Restaurant, which is based at the top of Hall Gate, offers coffee, cocktails and food.
A spokesman for Visit Doncaster said: “As they are new, they only have a limited menu available but they hope to progress this as time goes on and are even hoping to add a selection of burgers, fish and chips, a variety from the grill plus much more to the menu very shortly.
“They also offer venue hire for special occasions for up to 45 people.”
They are open Tuesday-Friday 10am-11pm and Saturday-Sunday 12pm-11pm.
The business is the latest in a number of city centre food and drink outlets to open their doors to customers in recent months.