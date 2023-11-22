A brand new cafe, bar and restaurant has opened its doors in Doncaster city centre.

Rometzo Cafe, Bar and Restaurant, which is based at the top of Hall Gate, offers coffee, cocktails and food.

A spokesman for Visit Doncaster said: “As they are new, they only have a limited menu available but they hope to progress this as time goes on and are even hoping to add a selection of burgers, fish and chips, a variety from the grill plus much more to the menu very shortly.

“They also offer venue hire for special occasions for up to 45 people.”

Rometzo Cafe has opened its doors in Doncaster city centre. (Photo: Visit Doncaster).

The venue is on Just Eat and Uber Eats and you can also find them on Facebook and Instagram.

They are open Tuesday-Friday 10am-11pm and Saturday-Sunday 12pm-11pm.