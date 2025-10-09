Neighbours hit back after wine bar owner blames closure on "harrassment"

People living near to a wine bar in Doncaster which owners have said is being forced to close because of “harrassment” have hit back – complaining of noise, anti-social behaviour and loud music – with police reportedly called in.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this week, managers at Gigi’s Wine Bar in Carcroft took to Facebook to announce their farewell – which will see the venue bowing out with a huge party at the Owston Road venue this Friday.

Neighbours have welcomed the closure, saying the bar has been a magnet for noise and anti-social behaviour since its opening in January this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One, who asked not to be identified said: “There were people sat on walls, drinking and smoking. There have been people urinating on walls and in gardens.

Neighbours have hit back at the owners of Gigi's wine bar in Carcroft over claims the venue had been forced to close because of "harrassment."

"Everything the bar said it was going to be was untrue.

“We have had delivery lorries blocking the road, people have been harrassed by customers, there’s been noise and loud music.

"People didn't move in next to a bar, the bar moved in next to the people already living there.

“The bar hasn't closed due to harassment, the bar has closed because they had very few customers due to a poor business plan and very irregular opening hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They have decided to blame the neighbours rather than admit that the bar failed.”

Bosses at Gigi’s announced the closure after just nine months – blaming the shutdown on a neighbour they claim has “constantly harassed” the venue and saying they don’t have the energy to battle “pathetic claims” any longer.

In a brief statement, a spokesperson said: “Unfortunately Gigi's will be closing in Carcroft.

“We are being constantly harassed by our wonderful neighbour and due to personal circumstances, I don't have the energy to continue to battle her pathetic claims any longer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This isn't the end for Gigi's, its just the end of the first chapter.

“I want to say a massive thank you to all those that have supported Gigi's from day one and all our regular customers who have continued to keep my dream alive.”

The corner location bar only opened its doors in January of this year.

We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for comment.