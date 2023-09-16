News you can trust since 1925
Morrisons recalls its own brand Spanish Chorizo Ring because of the presence of salmonella

Morrisons is recalling Morrisons Spanish Chorizo Ring because it contains salmonella.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 16th Sep 2023, 13:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Sep 2023, 13:08 BST
The recall relates to the 200g pack with a Best before of 08 December 2023.

Symptoms caused by salmonella usually include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.

A spokesman said: “Please do not eat this product and return it to your nearest store for a full refund. We don’t need a receipt.

“We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause and assure customers of our continuing commitment to the highest standard of product quality and safety.”

