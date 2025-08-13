It’s the most highly-anticipated McDonald’s event of the year 🍔

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McDonald’s has announced the return of its fan-favourite Monopoly

The game will be available to play from Wednesday, September 10

Grimace took to London to promote the return

McDonald’s has confirmed the return of its fan-favourite Monopoly, and revealed the launch date.

The fast food chain has encouraged fans of the annual game to mark Wednesday, September 10 on their calendars, when the McDonald’s Monopoly will be available in restaurants and delivery services across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McDonald's confirms Monopoly is returning - and launch date | Adobe Stock / McDonald's

McDonald’s character Grimace was seen on the iconic London street Park Lane, which is the second most expensive property on the traditional Monopoly UK board, as the launch was announced.

To promote the return of McDonald’s Monopoly, the purple character was seen swapping Park Lane street signs with McDonald’s signs, which read ‘Big Mac Manor’.

Full details of the McDonald’s Monopoly 2025 game, such as the prizes on offer, are currently being kept under wraps. However, McDonald’s has promised “even more fun than before”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McDonald’s Monopoly will officially return on Wednesday September 10.

If you want to read more about McDonald’s, you can check out our story on 10 of the least calorific items on the McDonald’s UK menu here.