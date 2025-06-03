McDonald's giving away free Big Macs, McNuggets and breakfast wraps
Friends enjoying a McDelivery will receive free 6-piece Chicken McNuggets - thanks to McDonald’s partnering with Deliveroo’s membership programme, Deliveroo Plus.
Until June 15, Deliveroo Plus customers in the UK and Ireland can claim the offer by ordering McDonald’s main day menu items of £15/€20 or more.
Whether you pair your McNuggets with Ketchup, BBQ Dip, Sweet Curry or Sweet & Sour, there’s no denying the legendary crunch and flavour of this fan favourite. And now, thanks to Deliveroo Plus, Deliveroo’s membership programme, it could be landing on your doorstep for FREE in as little as 20 minutes.
And the deals don’t stop there, until Sunday June 8 you can enjoy a free Breakfast Wrap when you spend £10 or more via McDelivery and a free Big Mac when you spend £15 or more via McDelivery.
