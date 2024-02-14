News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

MasterChef finalist hosting cookery demonstration in Armthorpe

To celebrate British Pie Week, MasterChef finalist, Omar Foster, will be heading to the Meadows, Armthorpe, to perform a cookery demonstration.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 14th Feb 2024, 11:42 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

On Saturday March 9, Omar will be rustling up two delicious pies across two demonstrations, at the Belfry show home at Stonebridge Homes’ housing development, The Meadows.

The demonstrations will be taking place noon-1pm and 1.30pm-2.30pm, so be sure to book your preferred time slot.

To book your place call Jonathan on 0113 357 1133 or email [email protected].

The Meadows is on Hatfield Lane, DN3 3HA.

Related topics:The Meadows