On Saturday March 9, Omar will be rustling up two delicious pies across two demonstrations, at the Belfry show home at Stonebridge Homes’ housing development, The Meadows.

The demonstrations will be taking place noon-1pm and 1.30pm-2.30pm, so be sure to book your preferred time slot.

To book your place call Jonathan on 0113 357 1133 or email [email protected].