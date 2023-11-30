'Magical' new themed bar and restaurant on way as Doncaster escape room expands

A ‘magical’ new themed bar and restaurant is on its way to Doncaster as a popular city centre escape room attraction unveiled new plans.

The Enigma Rooms in Hall Gate is expanding – and is set to bring the new venue, called The Twisted Broom, to the region in the coming months.

Announcing the plans on social media, a spokesman promised “something new, something different, something magical” and added that the venue will be: “A fully themed bar and restaurant for all the magical folks of Doncaster and surrounding areas, providing you all with food, drink and a whole lot of magic.”

The attraction currently offers four different escape rooms – Arabian Nights, Mafia, Hostage and Ward 13 -where visitors are locked in a room and have to solve a series of puzzles and clues in order to escape.

The venue also offers viking axe throwing and interactive darts and is expanding into the former premises of The Bed Shop.