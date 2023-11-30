News you can trust since 1925
'Magical' new themed bar and restaurant on way as Doncaster escape room expands

A ‘magical’ new themed bar and restaurant is on its way to Doncaster as a popular city centre escape room attraction unveiled new plans.
By Darren Burke
Published 30th Nov 2023, 14:02 GMT
Updated 30th Nov 2023, 14:02 GMT
The Enigma Rooms in Hall Gate is expanding – and is set to bring the new venue, called The Twisted Broom, to the region in the coming months.

Announcing the plans on social media, a spokesman promised “something new, something different, something magical” and added that the venue will be: “A fully themed bar and restaurant for all the magical folks of Doncaster and surrounding areas, providing you all with food, drink and a whole lot of magic.”

The attraction currently offers four different escape rooms – Arabian Nights, Mafia, Hostage and Ward 13 -where visitors are locked in a room and have to solve a series of puzzles and clues in order to escape.

The venue also offers viking axe throwing and interactive darts and is expanding into the former premises of The Bed Shop.

Find out more: www.EnigmaRooms.co.uk

